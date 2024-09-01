NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Philadelphia 76ers
1 Big concern: Is Paul George the answer?
Heading into the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made it a priority to find their missing star piece. They emerged from the offseason with Paul George as their big signing. Heading into the start of training camp, one of the bigger concerns the Sixers must have at this point is wondering if they've done enough this offseason to emerge as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference this season. Specifically, that onus will fall on Joel Embiid and Paul George. Will he emerge as the answer to this team's championship woes?
On paper, the acquisition of PG does seem encouraging. He fits almost perfectly as a player next to Tyrese Maxey and Embiid. Whether the Sixers have a strong enough supporting cast and whether they can remain healthy will be the true test for the team this season.
Could there be a scenario in which the Sixers emerge as the greatest threat to the Boston Celtics in the East? Absolutely. However, there's another scenario in which the Sixers are one of the biggest disappointments in the league as well.