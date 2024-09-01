NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Phoenix Suns
1 Big concern: Will this big 3 ever click?
The Phoenix Suns could be one slow start to the season away from some big changes. With the way the team's season has ended each of the past two years if the Kevin Durant acquisition doesn't pan out this year, it could be time for a change. More specifically, if the big 3 of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and KD don't begin to click this year, it's probably never going to work out. And if that does appear to be the case, there's a very real chance the Suns could end up pivoting to trade KD at the NBA Trade Deadline.
But you have to credit this front office. They've continued to build around this core in order to put them in the best position to win. Signing Tyus Jones this summer could end up being one of the most underrated moves of the offseason. But it won't matter much if their big 3 don't mesh this season.
The Suns are under immense pressure heading into the start of training camp. If things don't look promising early on, they're going to be one team to watch heading into the trade season.