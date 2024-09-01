NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Portland Trail Blazers
1 Big concern: Will any of their young players make the big jump to stardom?
On paper, the Portland Trail Blazers have one of the most talented young rosters in the league. However, none of their young, promising players have made the jump to stardom just yet. And if the Blazers are going to elevate in the Western Conference, that's going to have to change this year. At least in my opinion, there are two young players who could be ready to make that jump - Scoot Henderson and/or Shaedon Sharpe. Will any of those two make that leap in their development this season? Who knows.
However, they're the two players on this roster who could completely change the math for the Blazers this season and the outlook for the team heading into the future. The Blazers are talented. But a lot of teams are too.
Can they translate that talent to on-the-court success is the big question for the franchise. And we may get the answer to that question this season.