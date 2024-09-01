NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Sacramento Kings
1 Big concern: Can the addition of DeMar DeRozan elevate the Kings in the West?
With a clear need to upgrade their roster, the Sacramento Kings went out this offseason and acquired DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade. It wasn't the only move the Kings made, as they also managed to re-sign Malik Monk, but it was the big move they made. The big move that is supposed to be quite the needle-mover for the team in the Western Conference. As we inch closer to the start of training camp, this is going to be a big question for the team. As the rest of the West continues to improve, has the Kings done enough to consider themselves a player in the conference?
Right now, it's hard to answer that question. In theory, you'd hope that the addition of DeRozan would certainly give this team a jolt in the right direction. However, considering the addition of DeRozan isn't going to be a seamless fit, there are naturally going to be some concerns.
The good news is that DeRozan is one of those players who is not going to force the issue and one who will do whatever it takes to fit in.