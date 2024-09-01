NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
San Antonio Spurs
1 Big concern: Will not making a big splash prove to be a mistake?
Heading into the start of the offseason, many across the league had identified the San Antonio Spurs as a team that would be in the market for a big move. With Victor Wembanyama proving that the hype was real during his rookie season, it was only natural to expect the Spurs to be aggressive in surrounding him with talent heading into the offseason. Even though the Spurs did make a couple of notable additions to the roster, they didn't make the huge, bold move that many believed they were.
In the end, the Spurs added veteran contributors Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes. Both players are past their prime years and it's hard to envision any of them making all that big of a difference for the team this season. The concern the Spurs have to have is, did they miss their first opportunity to make a splash for Wemby?
Wemby is only heading into his second season with the team and you'd imagine the Spurs are going to have many more opportunities to make a big move. However, there's a chance the Spurs are one of the worst teams again this season because of their lack of offseason upgrades.