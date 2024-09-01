NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Toronto Raptors
1 Big concern: Is the non-Scottie Barnes young core talented enough?
If there's one thing the Toronto Raptors have made clear this offseason, it's that they 100 percent believe that Scottie Barnes is going to be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. With the strides that he's made over the last couple of seasons, it's hard to blame them. Barnes looks the part and has all the measurables to be a superstar in the league. The one big concern the Raptors may have heading into the start of training camp is whether their supporting cast is talented enough where they could help create a contender soon.
That onus falls on the supporting pieces around Barnes. Even if Barnes does end up making the jump to superstardom sooner rather than later, whether the Raptors are successful as a team falls on the shoulders of Immanuel Quickly, RJ Barrett, and the rest of this team's young core. The question is, does Toronto have enough talent around Barnes?
We should begin to get our answer to this question as soon as this season. And if the Raptors do leave much to be desired once again, we could see some more big changes from this franchise next summer.