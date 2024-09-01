NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Brooklyn Nets
1 Big concern: How desperate should the team be to bottom out?
The Brooklyn Nets have already made it perfectly clear that they're pivoting toward a rebuild of their roster. Trading Mikal Bridges at the start of the NBA offseason to the New York Knicks made that obvious. However, with a couple of other veterans on their roster who could demand interest on the trade block heading into the start of the season, you can't help but wonder how aggressive the Nets should be in making additional trades. One of the bigger questions this team has heading into the start of training camp is, how desperate should the team be in trying to bottom out their roster?
Two veteran players that are unlikely to be considered big parts of their futures are Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson. Both would garner interest on the trade block but it doesn't seem as if the Nets are in any hurry to move either player.
How much will that change once the season starts? Or, should that change when the season starts? These are big questions that the Nets must figure out sooner rather than later.