NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Charlotte Hornets
1 Big concern: Is LaMelo Ball a foundational piece and can they win with him?
As the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets were hoping that LaMelo Ball could develop into a potential face of the franchise-level player for the team. While he's been good, it's difficult to say he's blossomed into that player for the Hornets. He's posted great numbers since he stepped onto the floor for the Hornets but leaves a bit to be desired from an efficiency standpoint. He's also struggled to remain healthy through the first four years of his career. He's only played in 70 games once in four years and has missed a combined 106 regular season games over the past two seasons.
Ball has the contract (which he signed last year) and the numbers to be considered a foundational piece for the Hornets. But there are real questions about whether he can be a consistent enough player while continuing to develop to elevate this team to greater heights in the Eastern Conference.
This could be a big year for both Ball and the Hornets. If they're going to have any shot to make any noise in the East this season, they need Ball to take another step in his development.