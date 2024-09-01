NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Chicago Bulls
1 Big concern: How much longer will the Zach LaVine cloud hang over the franchise?
When NBA Training Camps open, assuming Zach LaVine is still on the roster, the Chicago Bulls are going to be doing plenty of damage control in an attempt to keep their locker room in check. Heading into the offseason, one of the primary goals for the Bulls had to have included trading LaVine. For one reason or another, it just hasn't come to fruition. Think of it, it's almost been a year since it was widely reported that the Bulls were going to explore LaVine's trade market. Sooner or later, something has to give.
Heading into the start of the season, I can't imagine the Bulls' goal of trading LaVine has changed much. They may try to make the best of the situation, which is the job of the head coach, but if the right deal comes around, I don't envision the front office waiting to pull off a trade.
The question is, what if that offer never comes across the table? What happens then? One big concern for the Bulls revolves around how much longer the dark cloud of a potential LaVine trade is going to hover over the team.