NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Cleveland Cavaliers
1 Big concern: What if continuity and a new head coach isn't enough?
It didn't take long to realize that the Cleveland Cavaliers' priority heading into the start of the season revolved around locking up their core for the foreseeable future. That's exactly what they managed to accomplish when Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley all signed contract extensions this summer. They also hired Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach. However, heading into the start of NBA Training Camp, you can't help but wonder, what if continuity and a new signal caller aren't enough for Cleveland?
Without making a personnel upgrade, what if they aren't able to take a step forward in the Eastern Conference this season? Where will that leave them? On paper, the Cavs should be a top 4 team in the East. But with how loaded the conference is, it's also hard to say that's a guarantee to be the case.
And if the Cavs don't take a step forward this year, does that mean big changes could be on the horizon or perhaps even take place at the NBA Trade Deadline?