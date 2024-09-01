NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Dallas Mavericks
1 Big concern: Is Klay Thompson the missing piece?
Coming off their run to the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks didn't waste any time to make their next big move. In free agency, they managed to win the Klay Thompson sweepstakes and signed him with the hope of him developing into the final piece of their championship puzzle. Heading into the start of training camp, that's one of the bigger questions or concerns that they have to have. Because if Klay is not the answer they need him to be, this is a team that is undoubtedly going to take a bit of a step back this season.
Even though Klay is in the latter portion of his career, he could be in line for a big season. A change of scenery could do him well and there's no question he's going to play with a chip on his shoulder this year, looking to prove everyone (including the Golden State Warriors) wrong.
If Klay can emerge as the consistent third option for the Mavericks, they're going to be a real threat to win it all this season. However, if he does leave a bit desired as a signing, Dallas could have some big questions to answer about their future next summer.