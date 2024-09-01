NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Denver Nuggets
1 Big concern: Is KCP's replacement on the roster?
Even though the Denver Nuggets are coming off a less-than-stellar title defense in which they lost in the Western Conference semifinals, this is a roster that still has the top-tier talent to compete for championships. And if they are able to remain healthy this season, the Nuggets are going to factor in which team comes out of the Western Conference. However, one big concern that the team has to have heading into the start of training camp revolves around whether the replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who signed with the Orlando Magic in free agency, is currently on the roster or not.
As their depth chart currently stands, Christian Braun and Julian Strawther are the two players who the Nuggets are going to rely on early to step in for KCP. Whether or not either young player is ready for that type of role remains to be seen. However, if the Nuggets are going to have a successful season, this is a question that must be answered before the NBA Trade Deadline.
Many will never admit but KCP was a big part of the Nuggets' flexibility in the backcourt. With him no longer on the team, it could pose some problems on both ends of the floor.