NBA Rumors: 1 Season-derailing concern for every team as Training Camp approaches
Detroit Pistons
1 Big concern: What if the star jump isn't there for any of their young core?
When thinking of the teams who could be facing the most pressure heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons aren't one of the teams that immediately comes to mind. However, there is an argument to be made that if the Pistons aren't able to make a big jump in their development this season, some big changes could be on the horizon. Specifically, if none of their core young players is able to make the jump to stardom this year, it could prompt some real questions about their future.
Two players that I'm specifically looking at are Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. These are two players that most would agree have star potential. However, while both have had flashes of brilliance, I wouldn't say that either has made the jump to stardom just yet. This season, it almost has to be the year for one of them.
But, what if none of the team's young core is able to make the jump to stardom? Where will that leave this build? It's certainly a concern the team has to have heading into the start of the year.