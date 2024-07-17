NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
NBA Rumors: 10 bold targets the New York Knicks may have on their radar as they look to solve their backup center concerns.
Even though the New York Knicks have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason as they continue to try and build a championship contender, there's still one big hole the team may need to fill on their roster - and that's at the backup center position after losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Making the blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges will certainly help the Knicks as they look to emerge as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference heading into next season, but losing Hartenstein could have a lingering effect on the team on multiple fronts. Not only will New York miss Hartenstein's energy and effort at the backup center position, but they'll also miss his ability to serve as a more than serviceable spot-starter.
Mitchell Robinson, for as productive as he's been during his time as New York's starting center, has proven to be all that durable. The Knicks just lost their insurance plan for Mitchell. But with plenty of time remaining during the offseason, the Knicks could still look to land a new capable backup center.
We explore 10 options that could already be on the Knicks' radar.
Precious Achiuwa, free agent
Sent to the New York Knicks as part of the OG Anunoby deal, Precious Achiuwa is a free agent who could still be in the team's plans. They haven't secured a deal yet but I can't imagine that possibility is entirely off the table. Even though Precious is more of a power forward than a center, he does have some of that same energy and explosion that Hartenstein had.
If the Knicks wanted to go the "cheaper" route, Precious could be re-signed with the intention to be used as the backup center.