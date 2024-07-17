NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Even though Jaylin Williams is a beloved player in Oklahoma City, I can't help but wonder if he could be nearing the end of his tenure with the Thunder. After signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a larger free agency deal, Williams' role in OKC could be diminishing even further. Considering his role was slashed this past season after the return of Chet Holmgren, I can't help but wonder how that is going to be the case again this year with Hartenstein's addition. This past season Williams only averaged 13 minutes per contest.
With just two seasons left on his contract before he can test free agency, the Thunder could be looking to explore his trade market heading into the season. Oklahoma City is eventually going to have to start paying some of their standout players, and Williams could be one that ends up on the outside looking in.
While Williams' role could be diminishing with the Thunder, that could be a different story if he were traded to the New York Knicks. As a defined backup center, with the potential to be a spot-starter, Williams could find a soft landing spot in New York.