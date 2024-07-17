NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
Richaun Holmes, Washington Wizards
Over the last two seasons, Richaun Holmes has bounced between three teams. He has spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and then the Washington Wizards of late. At this point, it wouldn't be all that surprising to possibly see him on the move again sooner rather than later. And considering the Wizards signed Jonas Valanciunas this offseason, they could pivot in a way where they could move Holmes to a team with a need in the frontcourt. That's where the New York Knicks could make sense for Holmes.
In 17 games played last year with the Wizards, Holmes averaged seven points and six rebounds per game in less than 20 minutes per contest. In spurts, Holmes has proven he can play an effective role for a team. If he can prove that he can remain healthy, he could absolutely be an option for the Knicks at the backup center position.
Of course, the one concern is injuries. Holmes hasn't been the most consistent player in the league and has only appeared in more than 60 games in a season twice in his career.