NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
Jock Landale, Houston Rockets
Jock Landale has been on three different teams through the first three years of his career. At this point, he does deserve some continuity. However, I can't help but wonder if he would be a better fit with the New York Knicks than he currently is with the Houston Rockets. A player who could find himself "stuck" in the depth chart behind Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, Landale could quickly emerge as a realistic trade candidate for the Knicks. If they're looking for a true backup center, Landale could be on the market.
In 56 games played this past season with Houston, Landale averaged five points and three rebounds per game in less than 15 minutes per contest. Even in very defined roles throughout the first few years of his career, Landale has still managed to show his value when given the opportunity.
In a slightly bigger role as the primary backup center for the Knicks, I don't see why Landale wouldn't be able to continue to excel. As a more experienced young player, Landale could end up hitting his stride in New York.