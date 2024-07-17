NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers
Making an impression during the Indiana Pacers' run to the Eastern Conference Finals, I can't help but wonder if this is the offseason where they capitalize on Isaiah Jackson's strong play. Especially after the Pacers decided to sign James Wiseman in free agency. There's a scenario that plays out this season in which Jackson falls completely out of the rotation. But that's where a Jackson trade to the New York Knicks could make sense.
Jackson is coming off a season in which he averaged six points and four rebounds on 67 percent shooting from the field for the Pacers. But it's his energy and athleticism that he brings off the bench that could be of interst for New York.
To be honest, I'm not sure if the Pacers would want to do business with the Knicks via trade, but he could naturally become a trade candidate over the next few months. After all, I don't believe the Pacers signed Wiseman with the intent for him to be a third-string center. If nothing else, Jackson is a name to keep an eye on heading into the next phase of the NBA offseason.