NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies
In the final year of his contract, before he can test free agency, Santi Aldama is certainly an interesting backup center option that should be on the New York Knicks' radar as they search for a replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein. Coming off one of the best years of his career, it may be strange to see him as a trade option. However, considering the Memphis Grizzlies just drafted Zach Edey to be their likely long-term answer at the center position, there's no guarantee that Aldama will sign a new contract in Memphis. Because of that possibility, the Grizzlies could look to trade him.
The Knicks could provide Aldama with a defined role this season and that is not entirely the case for him in Memphis. Coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 11 points and six rebounds per game, Aldama deserves consistent minutes in the NBA.
Who knows if the Grizzlies end up trading Aldama or not this offseason but if they at least explore his market, the Knicks are one team that should sniff around with exploratory interest.