NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers
Even though he's currently recovering from injury, there's a scenario that arises this offseason in which the Portland Trail Blazers test the trade market for Robert Williams III. If that does end up happening, the New York Knicks should be one of the teams that at least expresses some interest. There are natural questions about Williams' ability to get and remain healthy, and those are perfectly understandable. However, if New York could somehow ensure that he's healthy, he could be a worthy backup center option to take a gamble on.
Throughout his career, when Williams has been healthy, he's been a borderline special defender. A couple of seasons ago, there was even talk about him potentially taking home NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors. And as he gained more and more experience, his offensive game began to improve too.
If the Knicks were going to take a gamble on a high-ceiling backup center, Williams may be the exact player that they should be targeting.