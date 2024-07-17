NBA Rumors: 10 Bold targets to help New York Knicks solve backup center concerns
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
In their pursuits for a backup center after losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, the New York Knicks have already been linked to Walker Kessler. However, a deal could be difficult to come together considering how much hardball Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz like to play in the transaction game. But in theory, Kessler would be a great backup center target for the Jazz. While he's still growing into the player he can be at the pro level, he's already shown excellent signs of an impactful defensive anchor.
While his offense is still very much a question, that shouldn't be a huge concern for New York considering the way their roster is built. For the Jazz, who are still in the very early stages of their rebuild, they could gain more value in trading Kessler, a contributor who may not be considered a foundational piece, at this point in his career.
The big question for the Knicks is whether they'd be willing to part ways with the draft capital that it's likely going to take to pry Kessler away from Utah. After going so hard for Mikal Bridges, that's far from a guarantee.