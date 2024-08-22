NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Jalen Green and Chet Holmgren
I may be the only person still holding out hope for Jalen Green as he prepares for his fourth season in the Association but I do believe he has the potential for stardom. If he is able to make that jump this season or in the not-too-distant future, it would be nice to see him alongside Chet Holmgren in the future. Admittedly, even if Green is able to make the jump to stardom, it's pretty obvious he's going to be more of a one-dimensional star player. He has the chance to be really, really good on the offensive end.
Defensively, he's still very much a big question mark even if he is an All-Star caliber player offensively. One unicorn in the frontcourt who could emerge as an excellent fit next to him is Chet Holmgren. As a player who is still coming into his own as he prepares for his third (or second, if you don't count the rookie season he missed) year with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As a big with an intriguing skill set, he could help create a dynamic duo alongside Green in the future. Again, he may be in a good position with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the moment, but we're shaking things up for the sake of this article. Chet and Green does have a nice ring to it too.