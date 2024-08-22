NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley
The most casual of basketball fans may not know it yet unless they've been watching the Detroit Pistons, but Cade Cunningham has shown flashes of promise as a budding star. If he continues to make the star turn this season, it will be only a matter of time until he becomes a household name across the league. In the future, he could be looking for a running partner to help him contend for an NBA Title in the future. One other star player who could make some sense as a running mate is Evan Mobley.
When the Donovan Mitchell era ends in Cleveland or they fall out of contention in the East, Mobley could also be looking for a talented star to team up with in the future. Could Cade and Mobley make a strong tandem in the future? Cunningham is one of the most underrated offensive players in the league, and is still growing into his game.
Mobley equally is finding his own lane in the Association and could emerge as one of the best bigs in the league in the future. A Cade and Mobley-led team down the line could wreak havoc in the league.