NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Scottie Barnes and Jalen Williams
Two of the best and most overlooked young two-way stars in the league are Scottie Barnes and Jalen Williams. They don't get their full credit for how good they are in large part because they play for Toronto and Oklahoma City, respectively. However, if they continue to make great strides in their individual developments, it's only a matter of time before they emerge as household stars across the league. Because of how dominant they have the potential to be on both ends of the floor, they would make an intriguing duo together in the future.
They are both seemingly in good situations with the Raptors and Thunder, but their paths could lead to each other in the future. Both are just 23 years old and probably haven't even hit their ceiling as prime players yet. It remains to be seen what their peaks are going to be in the NBA but it's clear there is much promise for both players in the future.
In five years, Barnes and Williams could both be considered top 15 players in the league, if not better.