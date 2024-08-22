NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Tyrese Haliburton and Nikola Jokic
Both Tyrese Haliburton and Nikola Jokic are not exactly unknown players across the league. At this point, Jokic is probably a bigger name than Haliburton but you'd have to think that could balance out over the next couple of seasons. Better yet, it would be a dream scenario if Haliburton and Jokic were able to team up on the same team in the future.
On the court, there's an argument to be made that this is a pairing that makes the most sense from a basketball perspective. Haliburton is one of the best playmakers in the league, even if he doesn't get enough credit for it, and is still growing overall as an offensive player. Haliburton is a player who can set up Jokic in the perfect positions to blossom into the next stage of his career.
If the belief is that a Jamal Murray-Jokic is dynamic and nearly unstoppable, there's a chance that a Haliburton-Jokic combination could be even better. If there is a dream pairing for Jokic, I'd argue that Haliburtong should at the very least be in the conversation.