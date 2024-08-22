NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson
With Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams finding their own possible star running mates in the future, it was only natural to find Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a new potential co-star. That's where Zion Williamson could make some sense. SGA is one of the best scorers in the league; he's been able to prove that over the past two seasons. As he continues to make strides in his development, I can't help but wonder what a dominant frontcourt player like Zion could do for him in the future.
If Zion can find a way to remain healthy, there's no question he's going to emerge as one of the most dominant players in the league for the foreseeable future. SGA and Zion on the same team could be a cheap code in the future.
Health-permitting, this is the type of core duo that could emerge as a huge threat to win an NBA Championship in the future. SGA has something special brewing in OKC but if that doesn't pan out, perhaps teaming up with Zion wouldn't be that outlandish of an idea.