NBA Rumors: 11 Dream star duos we'd love to see come to fruition in the future
Devin Booker and Lauri Markkanen
If the current build in Phoenix comes to a crashing disappointment again this season, there's a very good chance that Devin Booker will be looking for a new star running mate in the not-so-distant future. If that does end up being the case, Lauri Markkanen could emerge as a dream target to pair alongside Booker. As two intriguing offensive players, Booker and Markkanen could emerge as a duo that would be nearly impossible to guard for any opposing defenses. Both these players are considered star players but at the same time, they still have much proving to do in the league.
What better way for Booker and Markkanen to earn the respect of the rest of the league than to do it together? Markkanen just signed a long-term extension with the Utah Jazz and there's very little reason for the Phoenix Suns to trade Booker, but there is a path toward them potentially teaming up in the future.
As unlikely as it may seem on paper, a Booker-Markkanen duo is not as pipe-dream-ish as some other pairings are on this list.