NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions as the start of NBA Free Agency arrives
NBA Rumors: Exploring 11 extremely bold predictions as the start of NBA Free Agency finally arrives.
The start of NBA Free Agency is here and if the rumor mill is any indication, the next few days could be quite chaotic. One thing is for sure, there's a very good chance that the moves that will transpire at the start of free agency could have a huge impact across the league. The question is, how many big names will actually end up switching teams this summer via free agency? The answer to that question will tell us just how much of a frenzy the next couple of weeks will end up being.
As the start of free agency arrives, we make 11 extremely bold predictions of what we can expect over the next few days.
D'Angelo Russell will be traded after opting in
Now that D'Angelo Russell has opted into the final year of his contract, his future now lies in the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. And while the Lakers could elect to keep him on the roster for one more season, I predict that the more likely outcome over the next couple of weeks is that Los Angeles will end up trading him.
It could be through the avenue of signing and trading for another player or even finding a contributor that makes more sense for the team. Either way, I can't imagine that the Lakers are going to enter the season with Russell on the roster. At this point, I'd be shocked if the Lakers didn't elect to trade Russell at some point this offseason.