NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions as the start of NBA Free Agency arrives
The Boston Celtics will get a big-name for the cheap
Coming off winning the 2024 NBA Championship, the Boston Celtics are going to be the heavy favorites to win it all again. While returning most, if not their entire, roster, it will be interesting to see what other possible additions the Celtics could make this summer. I predict that the Celtics are going to get a big-name free agent for the cheap - likely the veteran's minimum. A big-name veteran who is looking to win an NBA championship before the end of his career will look at the Celtics as a great opportunity.
A couple of names to keep an eye on that could fall into this bucket for the Celtics are Gordon Hayward, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, and Buddy Hield as potential fits for the team. Whether any of those players would be willing to take a minimum to join the Celtics remains to be seen, but I do believe there's at least going to be one that is going to be open to it.
The rich generally get richer and that will end up being the case for the Celtics this offseason. The question is, who will the Celtics end up landing?