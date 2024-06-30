NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions as the start of NBA Free Agency arrives
DeMar DeRozan will agree to a sign and trade to the Los Angeles Lakers
As the star trade market continues to dry up, a desperate Los Angeles Lakers team could look to a free agent like DeMar DeRozan as a more and more realistic possibility. If the Lakers are able to land DeRozan, it's going to have to come via sign and trade, but that's likely something the Chicago Bulls would be willing to do. And with some of the bigger names of the trade block, if the Lakers are going to make a tangible upgrade to their roster this offseason, it may have to come in the way of a free agent like DeRozan.
Even though DeRozan may not be the best fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he would certainly work as a talent upgrade for the Lakers. And more than anything, that's what Los Angeles needs heading into the offseason. The Lakers need to raise their ceiling and, for better or worse, DeRozan could be the team's most realistic path toward doing so.
The Lakers have to find a way to add talent this summer. DeRozan isn't the big name that perhaps the fan base desires, but he's certainly a player that will improve the team.