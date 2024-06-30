NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions as the start of NBA Free Agency arrives
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers
With the star trade market quickly drying up, the Philadelphia 76ers have to make their bold move sooner rather than later. And I believe that as soon as free agency opens, we're going to see the Sixers make their first (and potentially last) splash move of the summer. I predict that the Sixers will sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets shortly after free agency opens. For as valuable as KCP has been for the Denver Nuggets over the past couple of seasons, it doesn't appear as if Denver is going to prioritize re-signing him this offseason. If so, he probably would've already agreed to an extension.
As KCP explores his free-agency offers, the Sixers are going to emerge as a team that makes arguably the most sense. KCP would be a great addition next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid and would give the team some much-needed shooting that they thought Buddy Hield was going to give them late in the season.
KCP is one of those players who doesn't get nearly enough credit that he deserves but one whose value is clearly evident when digging deeper.