NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions as the start of NBA Free Agency arrives
Klay Thompson will land with the Dallas Mavericks via sign and trade
There's a very good chance that Klay Thompson could be using the Dallas Mavericks as leverage in his standoff with the Golden State Warriors, but this is a potential partnership that could make a ton of sense. If Klay is serious about being open to the idea of signing with a non-Warriors team, and there's no reason to believe that he wouldn't be, the Mavs could emerge as an attractive possible landing spot for him. He'd be a great fit as a third option opposite of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic and would help take a ton of offensive pressure off of them on a night-to-night basis.
Looking deeper into why the Mavs struggled in the NBA Finals, not having that consistent third option is one big reason why. I'm not saying that if Klay was on the Mavs, they would've beat the Celtics in the Finals. But there's no question that it would've been a very different series had he been on the roster.
I predict that the flirting will turn into serious discussions when free agency opens, and Klay will find his way to the Mavs via a sign and trade.