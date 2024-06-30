NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions as the start of NBA Free Agency arrives
Donovan Mitchell will sign a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers
For much of the offseason, the overwhelming opinion has been that Donovan Mitchell is going to sign a long-term contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, for one reason or another, Mitchell hasn't signed one yet. Even though there's still an expectation that Mitchell is going to commit to the Cavs long-term, it is quite interesting that it hasn't happened just yet. Nevertheless, I don't think there's much to see here. I'm predicting - and expecting - that as soon as NBA Free Agency opens it will be reported that Mitchell intends on signing a long-term extension with the Cavs.
With the decision to sign a long-term extension in Cleveland, the star trade market will dry up even more for teams that are looking to make a big splash this summer. For the Cavs, with the Mitchell extension, they'll be able to move forward in their pursuits for a championship.
This move puts their immediate future in perspective and they'll now be able to build around Mitchell without hesitation.