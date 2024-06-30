Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions as the start of NBA Free Agency arrives

11 Bold predictions with the start of the NBA Free Agency period finally here.

By Michael Saenz

New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls
New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 11
Next

Donovan Mitchell will sign a contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers

For much of the offseason, the overwhelming opinion has been that Donovan Mitchell is going to sign a long-term contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, for one reason or another, Mitchell hasn't signed one yet. Even though there's still an expectation that Mitchell is going to commit to the Cavs long-term, it is quite interesting that it hasn't happened just yet. Nevertheless, I don't think there's much to see here. I'm predicting - and expecting - that as soon as NBA Free Agency opens it will be reported that Mitchell intends on signing a long-term extension with the Cavs.

With the decision to sign a long-term extension in Cleveland, the star trade market will dry up even more for teams that are looking to make a big splash this summer. For the Cavs, with the Mitchell extension, they'll be able to move forward in their pursuits for a championship.

This move puts their immediate future in perspective and they'll now be able to build around Mitchell without hesitation.

Home/NBA Rumors