NBA Rumors: 11 Extremely bold predictions as the start of NBA Free Agency arrives
The Sacramento Kings will trade for Kyle Kuzma
Heading into next season, you'd have to think that the pressure is on the Sacramento Kings to make a bold move. After taking a bit of a step back this past season, in which they didn't qualify for the NBA Playoffs, the Kings are in desperate mode. Especially considering they must find a way to sell De'Aaron Fox on the future of the team. If the Kings don't take a big step forward (compared to last season) this year, there's a very good chance that the entire build for Sacramento could be in jeopardy. That's why I predict that there's a very good chance the Kings will make a bold move this summer. I believe trading for Kyle Kuzma could be in the cards for the team.
If the Kings could add another element to the frontcourt that they don't currently have on their roster, that would be considered a win for the team. Acquiring a player like Kuzma would qualify as just that.
I'm not sure how much better the Kings would be after trading for Kuzma, but there's no question that their ceiling would be raised heading into next season.