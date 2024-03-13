NBA Rumors: 11 Free agents in line to 'break bank' this summer on the open market
There are a few free agents heading into the offseason to are in line for some big pay days.
Paul George, LA Clippers
Paul George is another player who is likely in for a huge deal this summer. The big question for George is whether that will come from the Clippers or another team. On the surface, it would be quite surprising if George didn't end up re-signing with LA. However, it is quite odd that he hasn't already re-signed with the team. I'm sure there won't be much reading into that heading into the offseason. It could be something to keep an eye on though.
But from a strictly basketball standpoint, George is a player that is worthy of a big deal. In his age-33 season, George is averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. The fact that he's been that productive while also playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden is pretty impressive.
As George eyes the final stretch of his career, it's an NBA Championship that continues to elude him. Where he signs this offseason could represent the final shot he has to handpick the best opportunity for him to win a championship. No matter where it ends up being, there will likely be a huge payday included.