NBA Rumors: 11 Free agents in line to 'break bank' this summer on the open market
There are a few free agents heading into the offseason to are in line for some big pay days.
Nicolas Claxton, Brooklyn Nets
For the past two seasons, Nicolas Claxton has been one of the most interesting emerging players in the Eastern Conference. In back-to-back seasons, Claxton has averaged at least 12 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks per game on at least 63 percent shooting from the field. As he prepares to enter free agency at the ripe age of 25 years old, this could be the first real big payday for him in his career.
While there's a majority thought that Claxton is going to get that big payday from the Brooklyn Nets, I don't think it's a foreign conclusion by any means. As an unrestricted free agent, Claxton is going to be able to truly test the open market. That means he'll be free to accept any offer that is given to him from any other team. Considering how shallow the market is for centers and versatile ones at that, you'd have to assume that Claxton is going to get some healthy offers this summer.
Whether or not any other team beats out what the Nets could offer remains to be seen. However, I think it's safe to say that Claxton's life is going to change with the big payday that is coming his way this offseason.