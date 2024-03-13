NBA Rumors: 11 Free agents in line to 'break bank' this summer on the open market
There are a few free agents heading into the offseason to are in line for some big pay days.
Caleb Martin, Miami Heat
Over the past two seasons, Caleb Martin has emerged as a somewhat irreplaceable rotation player for the Miami Heat. Picking up where he left off last season in what became a historic playoff run, Martin is in the midst of the best season statistical season of his career thus far. That is likely going to catapult him into an offseason in which he is likely going to get the first big payday of his career.
The big question is whether or not that will come from the Heat or if it's going to come from another team. Considering Miami didn't trade him at the deadline, you have to imagine that the Heat would like to re-sign Martin. However, that is going to prove to be extremely difficult, considering the offers he's likely going to get in free agency.
Averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game on 40 percent shooting from three-point range, Martin is likely going to get starter money this summer. With how the Heat is built, I'm not sure they can offer him the type of money he's going to get on the open market or the role that he's likely going to be promised from another team this summer.