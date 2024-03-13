NBA Rumors: 11 Free agents in line to 'break bank' this summer on the open market
There are a few free agents heading into the offseason to are in line for some big pay days.
Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
As one of the most controversial and polarizing players in the NBA, and for not very good reasons, there's an unfortunate truth that is going to come to fruition this summer. And it's the fact that whether he deserves it or not as a person, Mile Bridges as a player is likely in line to get a really big contract this summer.
With the opportunity to test free agency this offseason, Bridges is likely going to get the big payday that he was looking for a couple of offseasons ago before a suspension and his legal trouble blew it all up. Nevertheless, from a strictly on-the-court perspective, Bridges is having arguably the best season of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.
Averaging 21 points, eight rebounds, and three assists per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range, Bridges' athleticism and skillet are likely going to be too good to pass up for one team during the offseason.
I'm not sure if it's going to be the Charlotte Hornets or another team, but I believe that Bridges is likely going to get the long-term big-money deal that many teams have been hesitant to give in the not-so-recent past.