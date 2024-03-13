NBA Rumors: 11 Free agents in line to 'break bank' this summer on the open market
There are a few free agents heading into the offseason to are in line for some big pay days.
Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors
After being traded to the Toronto Raptors at the NBA Trade Deadline as part of the OG Anunoby trade package, Immanuel Quickley is a player who is in line for a big contract extension this summer. Even though he gradually became a hugely impaftful player for the New York Knicks through the first four years of his career, it became apparent that he was somewhat of an unnecessary asset with Jalen Brunson already on the roster.
But on the Raptors, Quickley is a player who has taken his production to another level. In the nearly 30 games he's played with the team, Quickley is averaging 18 points, seven assists, and five rebounds per game on 42 percent shooting from three-point range.
Quickley appears to be a key part of what the Raptors are going to be building over the next few years and that is likely going to be cemented by a huge contract extension this summer. As a restricted free agent, the Raptors will be able to match any offer Quickley gets on the open market (if they even allow him to test it).