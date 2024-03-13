NBA Rumors: 11 Free agents in line to 'break bank' this summer on the open market
There are a few free agents heading into the offseason to are in line for some big pay days.
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
With James Harden demanding a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason, it quickly became apparent that if the team was going to keep pace with the rest of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, they were going to need Tyrese Maxey to step up in a big way this season. And that's exactly what has happened in a contract year for Maxey.
In his fourth year with the team, Maxey has developed into one of the best young stars in the league. In what has turned out to be a breakout season, Maxey is averaging 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from three-point range. He's become exactly the type of supporting star that the Sixers needed next to Joel Embiid and is likely going to cash in on his play over the past two seasons with a huge deal this summer.
Even with the Sixers heading into the offseason with some high hopes, it would be extremely surprising if Maxey wasn't re-signed by the team. At this point, he seems like a big part of what the team is trying to build around Embiid.