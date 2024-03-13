NBA Rumors: 11 Free agents in line to 'break bank' this summer on the open market
There are a few free agents heading into the offseason to are in line for some big pay days.
OG Anunoby, New York Knicks
Over the last couple of years, there was a growing narrative around the fact that OG Anunoby was somewhat underutilized during his time with the Toronto Raptors. After being traded to the New York Knicks in January, there is now some evidence to point to the fact that perhaps there was some real truth to that narrative.
During his time with the Knicks, Anunoby has been an absolute force on both ends of the floor. He was a big part of the team's complete tear during the month of January and a big reason why entering the NBA playoffs, there's going to be a section of fans that believe the Knicks are a genuine dark horse championship threat in the East.
Anunoby has only played a handful of games in a Knicks uniform, but he's likely done enough to warrant a max deal this offseason. At this point, after going all-in for him at the trade deadline, it would be surprising if the Knicks didn't pony up a big-money offer as soon as they're eligible to.
Anunoby has been a huge difference-maker for the Knicks this season and his payday this summer is certainly going to reflect that.