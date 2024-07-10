NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
KJ Martin
As part of the James Harden trade at the start of last season, KJ Martin was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn't play a huge role for Philadelphia this past season but did have flashes of promise in spurts. Still a free agent on the open market, the 23-year-old wing could be looking for a new opportunity. During his final season with the Houston Rockets during the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Martin averaged 13 points and six rebounds on 57 percent shooting from the field. He looked like a player that was beginning to hit his stride as a contributor. Then, he was traded to the LA Clippers and eventually to Philly.
With the moves that the Sixers have made this offseason, it would seemingly benefit them to re-sign KJ Martin. However, that's still far from a certainty. And there's no guarantee Martin will want to return to the Sixers. But, at this point, it has to be the most likely of scenarios on the table for Martin.
In what could end up being a limited role for him on the Sixers, Martin may be looking for something else as he looks to find a permanent home and role at this stage of his career.