NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
Isaac Okoro
Even after locking up Donovan Mitchell to a long-term deal this offseason, there's at least an outside chance that the Cleveland Cavaliers could look somewhat different at the start of next season. Part of those potential changes could revolve around from the team moving on from Isaac Okoro. Throughout his four years in Cleveland, Okoro has had an up-and-down start to his career. For all his positives, he's left much to be desired from a former No. 5 overall pick. That's why there's no guarantee he will be re-signed by the Cavs. In fact, at this point, a sign-and-trade could very much be on the table for the 23-year-old wing.
Coming off a season in which he averaged nine points and three rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range, he may no longer be a great fit for the Cavs. And as they look to build around Mitchell more efficiently, he may no longer be considered a big part of their future.
For how young and talented he is, Okoro should find plenty of interest in the sign and trade market. He may never be a star player but he could be a valuable 3-and-D contributor in the future - one that may not be in Cleveland.