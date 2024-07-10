NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
Robert Covington
There was a point during his career when Robert Covington could be considered one of the most underrated 3-and-D wing in the league. Even though those years are beyond him, he could still provide value as a contributor. Covington is just 33 years old and could very well still have something left in the tank. He's had a difficult last couple of seasons of his career trying to fit in with the LA Clippers and then the Philadelphia 76ers, but perhaps finding the right landing spot could have a huge impact on what how the end of his career goes.
The last time he averaged consistent minutes in the NBA was during the 2021-22 season with the Portland Trail Blazers. During that year, he averaged eight points and six rebounds on 34 percent shooting from 3-point range. If he can provide that level of value for a team this upcoming season, he'd be considered a great late grab in free agency for a contender.
Finding the right role will be vital for Covington. However, with how the last few years of his career have gone, that could end up being easier said than done.