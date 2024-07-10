NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
Luke Kennard
If there's been one constant for Luke Kennard, it's the fact that he's been one of the best 3-point shooters in the league ever since he made the jump to the pros. This past season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Kennard averaged 11 points, four assists, and three rebounds per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from 3-point range. Any team looking for a lethal shooting threat on the perimeter should look no further than Kennard. His limitations on the defensive end certainly could complicate things but in the right system, Kennard could still be an effective contributor.
It's unlikely that the Grizzlies will re-sign Kennard so he's likely going to be searching for a new situation. And at just 28 years old, Kennard still has much professional basketball in the tank. Finding a long-term home could be a priority for Kennard in free agency at the moment.
Since early on in his career, Kennard hasn't played on any one team for longer than two seasons. That has to be something in the back of his mind as he explores his current market.