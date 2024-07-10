NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
Patrick Beverley
Another veteran point guard that will be looking for the right opportunity, it's no surprise that Patrick Beverley is still on the open market. Especially considering he's played for five different teams in the course of the last three seasons. Beverley is going to be patient with his free agency decision and that shouldn't come as a surprise.
One thing to keep an eye on is the fact that he could be open to waiting out his free agency process a little more than others. At 35 years old, training camp isn't as important to Beverley as it could be for others. As a veteran who has nearly perfected his role at this point in his career, Beverley could elect to wait out the first couple of months of the season before committing to a team.
It's been done before and that could be on the table for Beverley. I'm not predicting that's what will happen but it could be on the table for the veteran guard this summer. So if the season begins and he's still not signed, I wouldn't say that means he won't be playing in the league this year. It could just mean he's waiting for the right opportunity. Retirement could be close for Beverley, but I don't imagine it being this close.