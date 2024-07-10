Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy

There is still a collection of notable free agents on the board after the initial NBA offseason frenzy.

By Michael Saenz

Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three
Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks - Game Three / Tim Heitman/GettyImages
Precious Achiuwa

Through the first four years of his career, Precious Achiuwa has played on three different teams. He started his career with the Miami Heat but then was traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. He was then moved this past year's NBA Trade Deadline to the New York Knicks as part of the OG Anunoby trade. While I don't believe the door is completely closed on a return to the Knicks, mostly due to their lack of depth in the frontcourt, he is likely going to be open to other opportunities.

During the second half of the season with the Knicks, Achiuwa averaged eight points and seven rebounds on 53 percent shooting from the field. He had his ups and downs and it's his inconsistency that is a big reason why he remains unsigned at this point in free agency, but there is some upside for the 24-year-old big.

Any team looking to add depth to the frontcourt should consider Achiuwa. His athleticism and high motor make him an appealing target as we get deeper and deeper into free agency.

