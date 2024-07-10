NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
Lonnie Walker IV
Lonnie Walker IV has had an interesting career arc. As a player who carved out a valuable role for the San Antonio Spurs during the third and fourth years of his career, Walker has struggled to find a home in each of the last two seasons. Spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets over the past two years, there's a good chance he could be looking for his fourth team as he enters the seventh year of his career. Over the course of his career, Walker averages 10 points on 36 percent shooting from 3-point range. That seems like a solid player on paper, but it's his continued inconsistency that has continued to plague him. Quite frankly, that's probably the biggest reason he hasn't found a long-term home in the league.
But at just 25 years old, there's hope that will begin to change for Walker. He'll have to be better on both ends of the floor if he wants to accomplish that. In a vacuum, Walker could be a valued contributor for a team looking for a scoring punch off the bench.
However, finding the right landing spot could prove to be difficult. I'd have to imagine that's one of the bigger reasons why he is still unsigned as a free agent.