NBA Rumors: 14 Notable remaining free agents still on the board after initial frenzy
Spencer Dinwiddie
As one of the bigger names still on the open free agency market, it'll be interesting to see what Spencer Dinwiddie's next move ends up being. In theory, it wouldn't be that bad of a move to see him re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, especially if they don't make any other moves to upgrade their guard rotation before the start of the season. However, Dinwiddie's time with the Lakers didn't go nearly as well as either side believed it would. Because of that, Dinwiddie could be preparing to explore other offers.
Dinwiddie's sudden fall from grace is quite shocking. Between his time with the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 NBA season, Dinwiddie averaged 17 points, seven assists, and three rebounds per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Still at just 31 years old, you'd have to think that Dinwiddie still has something to offer a team left in the tank. However, it's perfectly understandable how potential suitors can be turned off by the way he played during this past season with the Nets and Lakers.