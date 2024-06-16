NBA Rumors: 15 Bold but completely realistic predictions heading into 2024 NBA Draft
NBA Rumors: Outlining 15 bold but completely realistic predictions heading into the 2024 NBA Draft.
The 2024 NBA Draft is just a little more than a week away but we're at the point where we can already begin to see how things could end up transpiring on what could end up being a chaotic draft night. As the smokescreens continue to emerge, we try to work through them to make 15 bold, yet completely realistic, predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Let's begin with the Atlanta Hawks, who will undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of the NBA Draft.
The Atlanta Hawks will select Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick
The Atlanta Hawks will be able to dictate how crazy the top of the NBA Draft ends up being. While the "safe" play would be to select Alex Sarr, who has consistently been considered one of the prospects worthy of being selected No. 1 overall, I don't envision the Hawks are going to want to make a "chalk" pick here.
With that said, I also don't anticipate the Hawks deviating from what's expected that much. That's why I believe the Hawks will ultimately settle on Zaccharie Risacher as their selection to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Risacher has a high enough ceiling where it's not outrageous for him to be taken at this spot and would be a great developmental cornerstone for the Hawks as they prepare for what could ultimately be a complete rebuild of their roster this offseason.
In what could end up being considered a bold move, the Hawks will take Risacher at No. 1.